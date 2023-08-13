Security sources confirmed an assault on a convoy in the country’s southwest.

QUETTA: Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants today attacked a convoy carrying Chinese engineers to the Beijing-financed Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s southwest, the group said.

“BLA Majeed Brigade today targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in Gwadar. The attack is still ongoing,” the separatist group said in a statement.

Security sources confirmed an attack on a convoy carrying Chinese engineers, but there was no immediate official response.

In the past, various Baloch separatist groups have claimed attacks on projects linked to the massive China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, with thousands of security personnel deployed to counter threats against Beijing’s interests.

Baloch separatists frequently exaggerate their battlefield successes, while the Pakistan military’s public relations department also plays down attacks, or delays reporting them.