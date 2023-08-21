Beijing was criticised for its dangerous and aggressive behaviour in maritime disputes.

BEIJING: China said today it had lodged complaints over a statement released at a first-of-its-kind summit of the leaders of the US, South Korea, and Japan, in which they criticised Beijing’s “aggressive behaviour”.

The US’ Joe Biden hosted the summit – described as launching a “new chapter” of close, three-way security cooperation – at the presidential retreat Camp David.

In a joint statement on Friday, the three leaders said they opposed the “dangerous and aggressive behaviour” of China in maritime disputes in the East and South China Sea.

Beijing hit back today, saying the leaders had “smeared and attacked China on Taiwan-related and maritime issues, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs and deliberately sowed discord between China and its neighbours”.

It also expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition and has lodged solemn representations with relevant parties”, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

The Camp David statement specifically referenced Taiwan, calling peace and stability on the issue “an indispensable element of security and prosperity in the international community”.

“There is no change in our basic positions on Taiwan, and we call for a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues,” it said.

On Saturday, China’s People’s Liberation Army staged air and sea drills around Taiwan in what it said was a “stern warning” after the island’s vice-president visited the US.

“If relevant countries really care about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, they should abide by the One-China principle, stop condoning and supporting separatists advocating for Taiwan independence and their activities, and take concrete actions to safeguard regional peace and stability,” Wang said today.

“The Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair. Solving the Taiwan question is China’s own business.”