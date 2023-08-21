Tehran and Washington reached an agreement on the swap earlier this month.

DUBAI: The process of releasing US prisoners held in Iran will take up to two months, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said today during a press conference.

“A specific time frame has been announced by relevant authorities, and it will take a maximum of two months for this process to take place,” Kanaani said.

Earlier this month, Tehran and Washington reached an agreement whereby five US citizens held in Iran would be freed while US$6 billion of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea would be released.

Iranian assets that had been frozen in South Korea were transferred to Switzerland’s central bank last week for exchange and transfer to Iran, South Korean media reported today.

Washington would also release some Iranians from US prisons, Iran said.

Iran allowed four detained US citizens to move into house arrest from Tehran’s Evin prison, a lawyer for one said.

A fifth was already under home confinement.