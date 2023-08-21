It says the aircraft was ‘suppressed by means of electronic warfare’.

MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry said today it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, with no casualties reported.

An attempt by Kyiv to carry out an “attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted” this morning, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The drone was “suppressed by means of electronic warfare” and crashed in Odintsovo district, it said, adding there were no casualties.

Odintsovo is to the southwest of the capital.

In recent weeks, two drone attacks were repelled over Moscow’s financial district, each causing minor damage to the facades of high-rise buildings.

In May, drones were shot down near the Kremlin.