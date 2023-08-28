The blast in 2016 killed more than 320 people.

BAGHDAD: Iraq has hanged three people convicted for a 2016 Baghdad bombing, claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, which killed more than 320 people, the prime minister’s office said today.

The bombing was one of the world’s deadliest after the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the US.

The car bombing sparked raging fires in Baghdad’s Karrada shopping area early on July 3, 2016, as it teemed with people ahead of the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, during a meeting with victims’ families, informed them “the rightful punishment of death sentence was carried out against three key criminals found guilty of their involvement in the terrorist bombing”, his office said in a statement.