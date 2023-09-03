SEOUL: South Korea’s opposition leader announced today that he would send letters to the leaders of 88 nations that are parties to an international convention on maritime pollution to voice concerns over Japan’s Fukushima water release.

Lee Jae-myung of the main opposition Democratic Party said Japan’s discharge of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean contradicts the London Convention, which prohibits both the dumping of radioactive waste and waste disposal through artificial marine structures.

Lee said the letters are to ask for their cooperation to stop the dumping and ensure the safety of ocean security and the ecosystem.

“The international community should step up to correct Japan’s clear violation of international laws,” Yonhap news agency quoted Lee as saying during a press conference at the National Assembly.

The London Convention, which has been in force since 1975, is meant to promote the effective control of all sources of marine pollution and to take steps to prevent marine pollution by the dumping of waste and other matter.

All eyes are on whether the issue will be discussed during next month’s meeting on the London Convention and Protocol framework under the International Maritime Organisation.

As part of the international campaign, the Democratic Party said it plans to send delegations to international bodies, including the UN Human Rights Committee and International Atomic Energy Agency, and host an international conference with expert panels from the US, China and Japan to discuss the issue.