The US president is due to arrive in Vietnam on Sunday to enhance relations.

BEIJING: China sent a senior official to Vietnam to enhance “political trust” between the two countries, ahead of a scheduled visit by US president Joe Biden designed to boost diplomatic ties between Washington and Hanoi.

The Chinese Communist Party’s international department head Liu Jianchao met with Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong, the official Chinese Xinhua news agency reported.

During his three-day trip, which ends today, Liu also had talks with his Vietnam counterpart and met think tanks and media in Vietnam, Xinhua said.

Both sides said they had agreed to solidify their mutual political trust and enhance cooperation in meeting challenges.

Biden is due in Vietnam on Sunday for a visit that is expected to result in an upgrade in bilateral relations, pulling Vietnam away from the orbit of its larger Asian neighbour.

Beijing and Hanoi have long had close ties but have been at odds on maritime territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The US, already Vietnam’s largest export market, is a draw due to potential access to US capital and technology to bolster its economy.

Biden said his Vietnam visit aimed to elevate their relationship and make the US a major partner.

He will meet Communist Party general-secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during his trip.