The former Senate aide worked as a staff assistant in the US president’s office in the 1990s.

WASHINGTON: Former Senate aide Tara Reade, who accused US president Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, received temporary asylum in Russia after expressing an interest in receiving Russian citizenship, according to Reade’s social media, reported Sputnik.

Reade shared a photo yesterday of a certificate of temporary asylum for the Russian Federation and appeared in a so-called Space on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to take questions on the matter.

In May, Reade said she planned to apply for Russian citizenship in hopes of living safely in the country.

Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden’s Senate office in the 1990s. Reade accused Biden in 2019 of sexually assaulting her in 1993. Biden has denied the allegations.