The victim says she was sexually assaulted ‘by several perpetrators’.

BORDEAUX: French prosecutors opened an investigation today after an Irish rugby supporter said she was raped in Bordeaux at the start of the World Cup hosted by France.

The incident happened late on Saturday in the wake of Ireland’s victory over Romania in the southwestern city, with the victim found by a group of fans from Wales, whose team took on Fiji in the city a day later, prosecutors said.

She then gave evidence at her rented apartment to Irish police who have been specially deployed in the city for the World Cup.

According to the victim’s statements, she was sexually assaulted “by several perpetrators”, who then fled.

Forensic tests are ongoing and images from the area’s video protection cameras are also being studied in order to find the attackers, prosecutors said.