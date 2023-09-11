Its epicentre was 11km northeast of Jailolo city with a depth of 168km.

JAKARTA: An earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude struck Indonesia’s North Maluku province today, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Indonesia’s geological agency pegged the magnitude at 5.9 with no threat of tsunami.

The quake’s epicentre was 11km northeast of Jailolo city, North Maluku, with a depth of 168km, the agency added.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.