Johan Floderus is the latest foreign national being held by Tehran amid political tension with the West.

TEHRAN: Iran’s judiciary confirmed today that a Swedish national working for the European Union had been detained, the latest known case of a foreign national being held in Iran amid political tension with the West.

Sweden and the European Commission said last week a Swedish national was being detained in Iran. Sweden said Johan Floderus had been detained since April 2022 for what his family said was alleged spying.

“The Swedish national has been lawfully imprisoned following a preliminary inquiry and the results of a full investigation into his case made by the prosecutor’s office will be sent in the coming days to a competent court,” Iran’s judiciary spokesman, Masoud Setayeshi, said.

The spokesman did not detail the precise charges faced by Floderus.

Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense since 2019 when Sweden arrested a former Iranian official for his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s. He was sentenced to life in prison last year, prompting Iran to recall its envoy to Sweden in protest.

In May, Iran executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident convicted of leading an Arab separatist group Tehran blames for a number of attacks, including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people.