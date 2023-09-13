The call comes amidst the death anniversary of Jina Mahsa Amini at the hands of morality police.

BERLIN: Human rights organisation Amnesty International has accused the authorities in Iran of committing crimes under international law since the death of an Iranian Kurdish woman, Jina Mahsa Amini, triggered anti-government protests, reported German news agency (dpa).

The Iranian authorities had committed “unspeakable atrocities” against people in Iran who have resisted “decades of oppression and inequality”, said Julia Duchrow of Amnesty International Germany in a statement released on Wednesday.

Sept 16 marks the first anniversary of the death of the 22-year-old at the hands of the so-called morality police. Amini died in custody after being arrested for violating the country’s dress codes – she was allegedly showing too much hair under her veil.

Amnesty called on the international community to launch prosecutions. In practice, it is a call for countries like Germany to prosecute crimes against humanity that have been committed abroad, but have no connection to the home country.

“Last year, the German government played a key role in the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry on Iran in the UN Human Rights Council. We also expect this clear commitment to respect human rights in Iran from the German government one year after the death of Jina Mahsa Amini,” Duchrow said.

The authorities in Iran responded to the nationwide protests with brutal crackdowns.

According to different estimates by activists, at least 500 protesters were killed and tens of thousands detained.

Iran’s judiciary had seven protesters executed. After that, the demonstrations slowly subsided.

Today, in a silent protest, many women in Iran ignore the dress code.