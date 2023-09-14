Western governments are concerned over the country’s political climate ahead of general elections.

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court sentenced two leading human rights activists today to two years each in jail, a trial that critics say is part of a government crackdown ahead of elections.

Leaders of the Odhikar organisation, Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin Elan, “were sentenced to two years in prison”, judge Zulfiker Hayat told the court.

Khan, 63, and Elan, 57, have led Odhikar for decades, working to document thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances of opposition activists, and police brutalities.

The criminal charges against Odhikar’s leaders related to a fact-finding report they compiled 10 years ago on extrajudicial killings.

“They were sentenced to two years in jail for publishing and circulating false information, hurting religious sentiments, and undermining the image of the state,” prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim told AFP.

Several Western governments have expressed concern over the political climate in Bangladesh ahead of general elections due before the end of January, where the ruling party dominates the legislature and runs it virtually as a rubber stamp.

“This verdict will send a chilling message to the human rights defenders in the country and make their work enormously difficult,” Nur Khan Liton, a former head of another of the country’s leading human rights organisations, told AFP.

Both men were in the court in Dhaka for their sentencing, as well as several foreign diplomats.

Odhikar has been documenting human rights violations in Bangladesh since 1994. It has worked closely with United Nations bodies and global human rights groups.

Earlier this month, the UN voiced alarm at what they said was Bangladesh’s use of legal proceedings to intimidate and harass rights advocates and civil society leaders.

Both men “have faced harassment and intimidation”, UN rights office spokesman Ravina Shamdasani said last week.

Dhaka reacted angrily to the UN comments, calling it a “flagrant disrespect” of their justice system.

Last year, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cancelled Odhikar’s operating licence after accusing it of tarnishing Bangladesh’s image, prompting a chorus of condemnation from rights advocates.