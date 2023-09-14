The Nobel laureate has been suffering dizzy spells, vomiting and has been unable to eat.

BANGKOK: Myanmar’s junta is endangering the life of jailed democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi, her political party said on Thursday, accusing the generals of depriving her of medical care and food during her incarceration.

Suu Kyi has been detained since the military seized power in February 2021, ending a 10-year democratic experiment and plunging the Southeast Asian into bloody turmoil.

In recent days local media have reported the Nobel laureate, 78, was suffering dizzy spells, vomiting and has been unable to eat because of a tooth infection.

“We are particularly concerned that she is not receiving adequate medical care and they are not providing healthy food nor accommodation sufficiently with the intention to risk her life,” the National League for Democracy said.

“If Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s health is not only impaired but her life also is endangered, the military junta is solely responsible,” the statement said, using a Burmese honorific.