Canada is home to a large Ukrainian diaspora and a vocal supporter of Kyiv.

OTTAWA: Canada will contribute C$33 million (US$25 million) to a British-led partnership that is buying air defence equipment for Ukraine to help it fend off Russian missile and drone attacks, defence minister Bill Blair said today.

In a statement, Blair said the contribution was part of the C$500 million worth of military aid for Kyiv that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June.

Canada, home to one of the world’s largest Ukrainian diasporas, is a vocal supporter of Kyiv.

Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Ottawa has committed over C$8 billion in aid, including around C$1.8 billion in military assistance.

The partnership, which also includes the US, the Netherlands and Denmark, aims to buy hundreds of short- and medium-range air defence missiles and associated systems.