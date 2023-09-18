The juveniles escaped from Abraxas Academy last night at around 8pm.

WASHINGTON: Authorities in the US state of Pennsylvania are searching for nine minors who fled from a juvenile detention centre last night after a riot, police said.

Pennsylvania state police and other law enforcement officers “are looking for 9 juveniles who escaped from Abraxas Academy tonight around 8pm”, trooper David Beohm of the state police wrote on social media platform X.

“The escaped juveniles should be wearing grey pants or shorts and a grey shirt. Call 911 if you spot someone matching that description,” he said.

Beohm said a perimeter was established around the youth detention facility in southern Pennsylvania’s Morgantown.

“This evening there was a riot at Abraxas Academy,” Caernarvon Township police department said in a separate statement yesterday.

Authorities on the scene “have taken back control of the juvenile detention centre”, it added.

The Abraxas facility offers “detention services” and a “residential treatment programme (that) provides specialised care for delinquent male youth between the ages of 14 to 18”, according to its website.

It is located about 24km west of the rural Pennsylvania town where escaped murderer Danilo Cavalcante was captured on Wednesday after two weeks on the run.

The massive manhunt for Cavalcante, a 34-year-old Brazilian national sentenced to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend, ended when he was subdued by a police dog after having avoided drones, helicopters and law enforcement from the FBI to border patrol.