KYIV: Ukraine today said dozens including senior Russian navy commanders died or were injured when it staged a missile attack on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol a day earlier.

Ukraine struck the headquarters yesterday, sparking a huge fire.

“The details of the attack will be revealed as soon as possible and the result is dozens of dead and wounded occupants, including senior fleet commanders,” the Ukrainian army said.

They said the strike happened when “a meeting of the Russian navy’s leadership” was going on.

Kyiv’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed the attack killed “at least nine people” in comments to Voice of America, including generals.

AFP is not able to verify this information.

Budanov declined to say if western-made missiles were used in the attack.

Russia has said one of its servicemen was missing after the attack.

Kyiv has vowed to take back Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.