Troops say they carried out ‘counter-terrorism’ activity in the territory today.

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians in a pre-dawn raid in the West Bank today, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed they carried out “counter-terrorism” activity in the occupied territory.

“Two Palestinians were killed by live Israeli bullets to the head” in the town of Tulkarem, the ministry said, while the army confirmed a soldier had been “moderately injured by gunshot fragments” during clashes in Nur Shams refugee camp near the town.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the two killed as Osaid Abu Ali, 22, and Abd al-Rahman Abu Daghash, 32.

Troops dismantled an “operational command centre” inside a building in the camp and also uncovered a large number of explosive devices, the army said in a statement.

“During the activity, suspects opened fire and hurled explosive devices at the forces who responded with live fire,” the army said.