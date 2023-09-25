SEOUL: South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol bled from the nose while leading a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office on Monday, a government official said, attributing it to his intense schedule during and after his trip to New York last week.

Yoon was in New York from Monday to Friday, attending the UN General Assembly and meeting with 47 heads of state on the sidelines, including through 41 bilateral summits.

“The president undertook a murderous schedule of bilateral meetings in New York and continued the intense schedule with public livelihood events immediately after returning home, so it appears he overworked,” Yonhap news agency quoted the official as saying.

The nosebleed occurred during the closed-door portion of the Cabinet meeting after Yoon relayed the results of his New York trip on live television.

In the broadcast remarks, he instructed the government to take active measures to follow up on his meetings with the world leaders, citing his efforts to bring the 2030 World Expo to Busan and expand the global market for South Korean businesses.

“I emphasised that the Busan Expo will be a value-oriented Expo that will change the paradigm of the international community from one of competition to one of solidarity,” he said.

Yoon has been at the forefront of the government’s campaign to bring the World Expo to the southeastern port city.

Busan is in a three-way competition against Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Rome, Italy, with the winner set to be decided by a vote among member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions in late November.