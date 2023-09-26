Bucharest raised its defence spending to 2.5% of the gross domestic product this year.

BUCHAREST: Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for US$6.5 billion, the defence ministry said today, with the details of the deal being outlined in April.

The European Union and Nato member has raised defence spending to 2.5% of the gross domestic product this year from 2%, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Romania shares a 650km border with Ukraine and has seen the conflict approach its borders as Moscow has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian ports across the River Danube.

Last year, it agreed to buy 32 second-hand F-16 fighter jets from Norway, to add to the 17 acquired from Portugal in 2016.

In July, it announced a regional training hub for F-16 pilots that will ultimately be available to Nato allies and partners, including Ukraine.

The F-35 purchase was approved by Romania’s supreme defence council (CSAT) in April and the ministry said it was now asking parliament to agree to begin the purchasing process this year.

The outline of the deal includes logistics and training services, flight simulators, and ammunition along with the jets, as well as an option for Romania to buy another 16 F-35s later.

Final contracts are not likely to be signed before next year, and defence minister Angel Tilvar said this year the first planes would not be delivered before 2030.