State media KCNA did not specify how, when or to where he would be banished.

SEOUL: North Korea has decided to expel American soldier Travis King who it said has confessed that he illegally intruded into the country, state media KCNA said today.

Releasing the final results of an investigation into his border crossing in July, KCNA said King has harboured ill feelings over inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the US army.

KCNA did not specify how, when or to where King would be expelled.

North Korea had said in its interim findings that King wanted refuge in North Korea or elsewhere because of that same reason.