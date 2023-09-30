WASHINGTON: US Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northern Syria on Sept 28, capturing Mamduh Ibrahim al-Haji Shaykh, an Islamic State facilitator, Central Command said today.

Last week, the Central Command forces said they had captured Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, an IS Syria operational and facilitation official, who was assessed to have relationships throughout the IS network in the region, during a raid on Sept 25.

No civilians were injured or killed during the both operations, both Central Command statements said.