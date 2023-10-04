The tectonic quake is expected to trigger aftershocks but not cause damage.

MANILA: An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 rocked Cagayan province in the northern Philippines on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 11.35am, hit at a depth of 10km, about 22km northeast of Dalupiri, an island village in Calayan town, reported Xinhua.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.