The trio was previously sentenced to between 18 and 20 months in prison for organising a peaceful march.

PHNOM PENH: Three Cambodian environmentalists marched in chains today in Phnom Penh to protest against a travel ban that will stop them from receiving a prestigious award in Sweden.

On Monday, a Phnom Penh court rejected a bid by Mother Nature Cambodia campaigners Thun Ratha, 31, Long Kunthea, 25, and Phuon Keoraksmey, 22, to travel to Stockholm to accept a Right Livelihood Foundation award.

A court sentenced the trio to between 18 and 20 months in prison in May 2021 for organising a peaceful march protesting against a lake in the capital being filled in to create land for real estate development.

They were released in late 2021, placed under strict judicial supervision, and barred from leaving the country.

Walking barefoot in the rain, the activists today urged authorities to overturn the travel ban.

“Please let us go to Sweden, we need to get our award,” Phuon Keoraksmey said, her hands in chains.

“Cambodian people support us.”

The Right Livelihood Foundation praised Mother Nature Cambodia for its work “on the frontlines with local communities to preserve nature and livelihoods even in the face of a growing government crackdown on civil society activism”.

The Stockholm-based organisation said it was saddened that the three activists could not attend the ceremony in late November but hailed their courage.

In a statement on its website, the foundation criticised what it called the Cambodian government’s “ongoing intimidation, legal harassment and surveillance of those who support the organisation”.

“Their work serves as a powerful reminder of the connection between democracy, human rights, and environmental activism,” the statement said.

Authorities have tried to stymie Mother Nature Cambodia activists’ efforts in recent years, with some charged with criminal offences and detained.

The tussle over protecting or exploiting Cambodia’s natural resources has long been a contentious issue in the kingdom, with environmentalists threatened, arrested, and even killed in the past decade.