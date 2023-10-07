Among the dead are 13 men, two women, and three children.

MEXICO CITY: A bus crash in the south of Mexico on Friday killed 16 Venezuelan and Haitian migrants and left 27 others injured, state authorities said.

Among the dead are 13 men, two women, and three children, according to the attorney-general’s office in the state of Oaxaca, where the crash occurred.

It said the 27 injured people were taken to nearby hospitals, but did not specify their nationalities.

Photos from the Oaxaca state civil protection agency show the bus, which was travelling on the highway connecting Oaxaca and the central state of Puebla, tipped over along a tight curve in the road.

The accident comes amid high levels of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border. Migrants attempt to cross Mexico by bus, in trucks, or aboard cargo trains. However, the journey is often dangerous.