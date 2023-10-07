Narges Mohammadi has been frequently imprisoned and subjected to lashes over the past two decades.

WASHINGTON: US president Joe Biden called on the Iranian government on Friday to free detained rights advocate Narges Mohammadi, saying the Nobel Peace Prize winner “is an inspiration to people everywhere.”

Biden said Mohammadi has suffered repeated arrests, harassment, and torture at Tehran’s direction, but said her “advocacy and determination has only grown stronger”, Anadolu Agency reported.

Mohammadi’s Nobel Prize “is a recognition that, even as she is currently and unjustly held in Evin prison, the world still hears the clarion voice of Narges Mohammadi calling for freedom and equality,” Biden said in a statement.

“Mohammadi’s commitment to building the future that women and all people in Iran deserve is an inspiration to people everywhere who are fighting for human rights and basic human dignity. I urge the government in Iran to immediately release her and her fellow gender equality advocates from captivity,” he said.

Mohammadi is currently serving an over 10-year prison term and has been sentenced to corporal punishment of over 150 lashes. She is facing additional charges brought by Tehran and has been frequently imprisoned over the past two decades.

In announcing her receipt of the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Mohammadi, 51, “is a woman, a human rights advocate, and a freedom fighter.”

“In awarding her this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour her courageous fight for human rights, freedom, and democracy in Iran,” the committee said.

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres separately lauded Mohammadi, saying her award “is an important reminder that the rights of women and girls are facing a strong pushback, including through the persecution of women human rights defenders, in Iran and elsewhere.”

“This Nobel Peace Prize is a tribute to all those women who are fighting for their rights at the risk of their freedom, their health and even their lives,” he said in a statement.