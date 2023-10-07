He was found to have ‘seriously damaged the political ecology on the football field’.

SHANGHAI: China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled a former official in charge of the country’s sports development from the party, accusing him of taking bribes, the top anti-graft watchdog said today.

Du Zhaocai, former deputy director of the state general administration of sports of China, was found to have violated party rules and laws that “seriously damaged the political ecology on the football field”, the central commission for discipline inspection said in a statement on its website.

Du illegally took gifts and money and traded off his power from the position to benefit others in business and employment, it said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Du for comment.

Du joined a group of sacked officials as an anti-corruption investigation into the country’s football system expands.

Chen Xuyuan, former head of the Chinese Football Association, was accused by Chinese authorities in September of using his position and authority to “seek benefits for others” and “illegally accept other people’s property and possessions”, state media said.

In August, state media reported that senior football official and chairman of the Chinese Super League, Liu Jun, had been taken away by authorities for investigation.