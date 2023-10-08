Thousands of people have already been wounded in the fighting.

BANGKOK: Two Thai nationals have died in the violence between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Thailand’s prime minister said today.

The dramatic escalation of the long-running conflict has seen hundreds killed on both sides following yesterday’s surprise large-scale attack by Hamas from the Gaza Strip against Israel and Israeli retaliation.

Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin tweeted today he had received reports from the Thai ambassador in Tel Aviv “that two Thai people had died from the violence”.

He did not share further details, but said Thailand’s foreign ministry was working to evacuate Thais from the country.

Earlier, Cambodia’s prime minister Hun Manet also confirmed the death of a Cambodian student who was in the country when the violence erupted.

Thousands of people have already been wounded in the fighting, which continued to rage in the early hours of this morning.