He was providing security at a party and was last heard from via text message.

LONDON: A British citizen is missing after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked a music festival near Gaza, Israel’s embassy in the UK said today.

Jake Marlowe, 26, went missing early yesterday, the embassy said.

His mother, Lisa, told the Jewish News he was providing security at a party and she last heard from her son via text message.

“He was doing security at this rave and called me at 4.30am to say all these rockets were flying over,” she said.

“Then, at about 5.30am, he texted to say, ‘Signal very bad, everything okay, will keep you updated I promise you,’ and that he loves me.”

Tzipi Hotovely, the Israeli ambassador to the UK, earlier told Sky News a British citizen was in Gaza.

But she did not identify the name of the individual.

“I know that Israel is doing everything to make sure all the people being kept hostage at the moment in the hands of Hamas will be released,” she said.