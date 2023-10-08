Nearly 2,000 others have been wounded by Israeli air strikes since yesterday.

CAIRO: At least 313 Palestinians have been killed, including 20 children, and nearly 2,000 wounded by Israeli air strikes in Gaza since yesterday, the health ministry of the Palestinian authority reported today.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in the same period, the report added.

Six of them, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed during stone-throwing clashes in separate incidents while the seventh man was killed as he tried to stab an Israeli, the health ministry statement said.