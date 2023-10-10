The White House says the President has been cooperative with the investigation.

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden was interviewed as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents by special counsel Robert Hur, the White House counsel’s office said on Monday.

The Democratic president’s interview was voluntary and conducted over two days, concluding on Monday, Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House counsel’s office, said in a statement.

US attorney-general Merrick Garland in January named Hur as special counsel to probe the improper storage of classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home and a think tank office set up for Biden after his 2009-2017 vice-presidency.

“As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” Sams said.

The White House declined to comment further, referring questions to the justice department.

A wider-ranging inquiry into handling of classified documents has also been directed at Biden’s main Republican potential rival for the 2024 elections, former president Donald Trump, who has been indicted in his case.