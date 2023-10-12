Israel cut off water, food, electricity, and other essential supplies to the Gaza Strip after Hamas’ assault.

CAIRO: The first shipment of humanitarian aid arrived in Egypt’s Sinai today from Jordan, state-affiliated media reported, to be transported into Gaza, which Israel has been bombarding for days following a surprise Hamas attack.

Israel’s army has hammered Hamas with thousands of strikes ahead of what is widely expected to be a ground invasion of the crowded territory, after Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages during the weekend attack.

More than 1,350 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as Israel levelled entire city blocks and destroyed thousands of buildings in the six days since Hamas militants launched their unprecedented attack.

El-Arish airport, 50km away from the Rafah border crossing into Gaza, “has been designated by Egyptian authorities to receive international humanitarian aid from different parties and international organisations”, Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when the aid would arrive in Gaza, after three Israeli airstrikes on the Rafah border crossing – the only entry point into Gaza not controlled by Israel – resulted in its closure.

Calls for aid to Gaza have multiplied, including from United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who spoke with Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said the siege was “prohibited” under international humanitarian law.

Six days of relentless bombardment of Gaza have left the tiny territory in tatters, with residential buildings, mosques, factories, and schools all hit.

The UN says over 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

Gaza’s only power plant shut down yesterday after running out of fuel, according to the Palestinian enclave’s electricity authority.

Between Monday and Tuesday, Israel launched three airstrikes on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, which has been closed since.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on the planet, with 2.4 million people – half of them children – living on a 362sqkm strip of land.