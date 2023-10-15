Medics had initially said two people were wounded in the assault on Shtula.

JERUSALEM: Lebanese Hezbollah fighters launched a missile at an Israeli northern border village today, killing one person and wounding three others, the militant group and Israeli medics said.

The medics had initially said two people were wounded in the attack on Shtula, a farming community near the border fence, opposite the Lebanese community of Ayta a-Shab.

The Israeli military said they were striking in Lebanon in retaliation.

Video from Shtula that was circulated on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a soldier checking an immobile and bloodied man in civilian clothing.

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.