ATHENS: Greece’s coastguard late on Sunday said it had found three bodies during a search for survivors after a migrant boat sank off the eastern Greek island of Symi.

According to a statement, eight people were found alive during the rescue operation that is underway with ships and a helicopter.

The weather conditions off the Dodecanese island are good.

Sources told AFP that at least two more people are thought missing while.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, have entered Greece in recent years from the sea and land borders with Turkey.

Following a strict migration policy, Greece has stepped up patrols in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkey with the help of the European Border Surveillance Agency, Frontex.