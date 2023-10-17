Two boats, carrying 93 fishermen, were reportedly sunk by a whirlwind and high waves near the Spratly Islands.

HANOI: Two Vietnamese fishermen died and 13 others were missing after two boats sank in stormy weather in the South China Sea, authorities and state media said today.

Parts of central Vietnam have been hit by heavy rain for more than a week, triggering serious flooding inland, and dangerous conditions at sea.

Two boats with a total of 93 fishermen onboard “were sunk by a whirlwind and high waves” close to the Spratly Islands, a report on the government’s website said.

Two fishermen died after being pulled from the water, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency.

A total of 78 people were rescued by vessels fishing nearby, the government report said.

Vietnam’s prime minister Pham Minh Chinh told the military, local authorities, and rescue workers to do everything they could to find the 13 remaining fishermen, who were last heard from yesterday, the report added.

Last weekend, two people died and thousands of houses were underwater after heavy rainfall caused floods in central areas including the cities of Danang and Hue.

Vietnam is frequently lashed by harsh weather in the rainy season between June and November.

Natural disasters including floods and landslides have claimed around 100 lives in the country since the beginning of the year, according to the general statistics office.

Scientists have warned extreme weather events globally are becoming more intense and frequent due to climate change.