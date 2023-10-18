The sanctions come as President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv today to show support for Israel.

WASHINGTON: The US treasury announced sanctions on 10 Hamas members, operatives, and financial facilitators today, including a key commander, as conflict rages after the militant group’s surprise attack on Israel.

The new sanctions targeted individuals based in Gaza and elsewhere, including Sudan, Turkey, Algeria, and Qatar, the department said in a statement.

“The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’ financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children,” said treasury secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

Hamas launched a surprise assault inside Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

After Israel declared war and began retaliatory strikes, nearly 3,500 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians as well, according to Hamas health authorities.

More than 12,000 others have been wounded in Israel’s response.

The sanctions come as President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv today to show support for Israel.

“The US treasury has a long history of effectively disrupting terror finance and we will not hesitate to use our tools against Hamas,” Yellen added.

She said that Washington will “continue to take all steps necessary” to deny Hamas the ability to raise funds for carrying out “atrocities.”

The US has previously designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

To date, the treasury said it has taken aim at nearly 1,000 individuals and entities connected to terrorism and terrorist financing by the Iranian regime and proxies including Hamas and Hezbollah.

“In addition to the funds Hamas receives from Iran, its global portfolio of investments generates vast sums of revenue through its assets, estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars,” the Treasury said.

Among those designated today are six people associated with a Hamas “secret investment portfolio.”

They include Musa Muhammad Salim Dudin, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, as well as Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, a Sudan-based Hamas financier.

Two “senior Hamas officials,” were also targeted; Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah based in Qatar and Ayman Nofal, who was allegedly killed in an airstrike yesterday, the treasury said.

The department also took aim at a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange, alongside its operator.

“Hamas often relies on small-dollar donations, including through the use of virtual currency,” said the treasury in its latest statement.

As a result of the sanctions, the property of designated individuals in the US must be blocked and reported, alongside other restrictions.

Financial institutions engaging in certain transactions with sanctioned entities or individuals could also expose themselves to enforcement action.