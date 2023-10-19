The air force said 17 different weapons had been used in the latest attack.

KYIV: Russian forces carried out new air strikes overnight on targets in eastern, southern and northern Ukraine, Kyiv’s military said today.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The air force said 17 different weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles and attack drones, had been used to strike industrial, infrastructure, civilian and military objects.

Ukrainian forces shot down three drones and one cruise missile, it said.

Russia has carried out frequent air strikes since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including hitting population centres far behind frontlines.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians.

It did not immediately comment on the latest reported air strikes.

Ukraine began a counter-offensive in the south and east in early June but has made only gradual progress against vast Russian minefields and heavily entrenched Russian forces.