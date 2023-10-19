The president will discuss security conditions related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

SEOUL: South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol will make state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar from Oct 21 to Oct 26 and discuss security conditions related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, South Korea’s Yonhap News reported today.

South Korea has grave concern over the sharp increase in civilian casualties from the conflict and will provide aid on purely humanitarian grounds, Yonhap quoted Yoon’s security adviser Kim Tae-hyo as saying.

Yoon will also discuss cooperation with Saudi Arabia and Qatar focused on bringing peace to the region and boosting South Korea’s national security, Kim said.