About US$1 billion has been allocated for the mission, which comes after a historic lunar landing.

MUMBAI: India today called off a key test in its ambitious crewed space mission Gaganyaan, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said.

“Vehicle is safe. Lift-off could not happen. We will come back later after investigating the reason,” Isro chairman S Somanath told news agency ANI.

Isro will reschedule the launch “soon”, Somanath said.

The Gaganyaan mission is aimed at developing a human-habitable space capsule that will carry a three-member crew into an orbit of 400km for three days, before splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

Isro has said it would explore ways to achieve a sustained human presence in space once Gaganyaan is completed.

About 90 billion Indian rupees (US$1 billion) has been allocated for the mission, which follows the agency’s historic landing of its Chandrayaan-3 craft on the lunar south pole.

The Gaganyaan mission has been expected to launch from the country’s main spaceport in Sriharikota before 2024, although a schedule had not been announced.