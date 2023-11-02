The talks are aimed at avoiding a three-way arms race between the US, China and Russia.

WASHINGTON: China has agreed to hold nuclear arms control talks with the US next week, the first since the Obama administration, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The discussions are aimed at avoiding a dangerous three-way arms race between the US, China and Russia but do not constitute the beginning of formal negotiations towards limits on nuclear weapons, the Journal reported.

A spokesman for the US state department did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.

Teams for President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping have an agreement in principle for the two leaders to meet in San Francisco in November, although important details have yet to be hammered out, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday.

A flurry of bilateral diplomatic engagements in recent months, largely at US request, has sought to salvage what were rapidly deteriorating ties between Beijing and Washington following the US downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the US.