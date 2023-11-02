The quake was strongly felt in several cities in East Nusa Tenggara.

KUPANG: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province today, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The Indonesian geological agency (BMKG) pegged the quake at magnitude 6.3 with no tsunami potential. The epicentre of the quake was onshore and at a depth of 25km, and 15km from the capital of East Nusa Tenggara province, Kupang.

The quake was strongly felt in several cities in the province, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Hotel guests at Aston Hotel in Kupang panicked when the quake hit, said Samuel Malohana, a hotel employee. Around 100 guests left their rooms and gathered in front of the hotel.

“But now most of them have gone back to their rooms, there was no damage at the hotel,” Samuel said.

Head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center of BMKG, Daryono, said he received a report of light damage at the office of Kupang’s regional head.

Indonesia straddles the so-called ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.