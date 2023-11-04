The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange yesterday.

BEIJING: China and the US held their first round of consultations on maritime affairs yesterday in Beijing, China’s foreign ministry said.

The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange on the maritime situation, maritime security, and maritime economy, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement today.

Beijing expressed serious concerns on rising US regional military deployment, frequent close-in reconnaissance against China and support for violations and provocations by countries in the South China Sea, the statement said.

The two sides emphasised they should strengthen dialogue and communication to avoid misunderstanding and misjudgement, it said.