The gangs were reportedly running an extortion syndicate within ‘La Pica’ in Monagas.

CARACAS: Venezuelan security forces on Friday occupied a fourth prison that had been seized by inmates, with the gang leaders surrendering to the authorities, the interior ministry said.

Security forces took the Penitentiary Center of the Eastern Region, known as “La Pica” in the eastern state of Monagas, at dawn, the ministry said, noting that the gangs had been running an “extortion centre” from within its walls.

State television channel VTV showed images of armoured vehicles entering the prison and inmates leaving in a line, shirtless, and with their hands behind their heads.

“La Pica prison has had an intervention and is under control,” Admiral Remigio Ceballos, interior and justice minister, told VTV.

There were 1,496 inmates in the prison who “will be temporarily transferred to other centres and once their entire judicial process is verified, they will be reinstated again in their corresponding jurisdiction,” the minister said.

Security forces seized 171 firearms, four hand grenades, a tear gas grenade, 56 magazines, 1,200 cartridges of different calibers, and 120 mobile phones that were used to extort money from prison, Ceballos said.

“We have dismantled an extortion centre run by telephone to threaten the security of the population,” said Ceballos, referring to a criminal practice widespread throughout the country.

La Pica is the fourth detention centre to be taken over by the authorities since Sept 20, when the Tocoron prison was taken over in the state of Aragua, where the Aragua Train, a multi-ational crime organisation specialising in kidnapping, extortion, and drug trafficking, had been operating.

It was followed by Tocuyito jail, the largest prison in the country and located in the central-northern state of Carabobo, and the Puente Ayala jail, in the eastern state of Anzoategui.

When security forces stormed the Tocoron prison in September they found restaurants, a pool, a nightclub, and a zoo, while the Tocoron prison boasted a reggaeton studio where prisoners would film music videos and upload them to YouTube.