RAMALLAH: Six Palestinians were killed today during an Israeli raid on Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, updating an earlier toll.

A statement from the ministry said the current death toll in Jenin stood at six, up from five announced in a previous statement.

The Israeli army said their forces were operating in Jenin but did not provide further details.

Since the beginning of the war triggered by attacks on Oct 7 by Gaza-based Hamas, which Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people, more than 150 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Israeli forces have arrested more than 1,000 Palestinians in the West Bank in that time, the army said, most of them affiliated with Hamas.

Clashes have often erupted during such operations.