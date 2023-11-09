The talks come ahead of a meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

BEIJING: China said today that climate talks with the US had been a success, following high-level diplomacy aimed at strengthening cooperation between the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters.

The talks between the top officials come ahead of a meeting between US president Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week, where the two powers are seeking to improve ties after years of frosty relations.

Beijing’s ministry of ecology and environment said the talks – between US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua – “ended successfully” yesterday.

The two sides “engaged in a comprehensive, in-depth exchange of views”, it said, adding they “achieved positive results on developing bilateral climate change cooperation and action”.

Countries will gather in the UAE at the end of the month for the COP28 summit aimed at building consensus for limiting global warming.

Beijing and Washington have agreed to “jointly push for the success” of that meeting, the ministry said.

That success will hinge on agreement between the US and China, which are working to patch up relations that sank to some of their deepest lows in recent years over issues including trade, human rights and national security.

Washington sent top officials to Beijing this year in a bid to reestablish high-level dialogue.

And this week Chinese vice-president Han Zheng said his country was open to talks with the US at “all levels”.

Neither the US nor China have officially confirmed the upcoming Biden-Xi talks.

But informed sources said yesterday that the two sides had made arrangements to hold the meeting on Nov 15 on the sidelines of next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which the US is hosting.

Asked to confirm whether the summit would go ahead, China’s foreign ministry yesterday warned the “road to San Francisco is not smooth, and we cannot be on autopilot”.

“Both sides must … truly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, eliminate interference and overcome obstacles, enhance consensus and accumulate results,” he said, alluding to a meeting between Xi and Biden in Indonesia last year – the last time they met.

Biden and Xi both spoke positively about those talks, saying they were looking for ways to avoid conflict.

And the Chinese leader last month stressed that “we have 1,000 reasons to improve China-US relations, but not one reason to ruin them”.

China has been outraged by growing US pressure to contain it globally across a range of sectors.

This includes US restrictions on high-tech chips, which Washington fears Beijing will put to military use.

Relations have also soured over Taiwan, the self-ruled democracy that Beijing claims and has not ruled out taking by force.

But climate has long been seen as an area where the two can find common ground.

Kerry visited Beijing in July after a long break in bilateral climate talks, insisting the US was not seeking to dictate cooperation terms to China.

“There’s no politics or ideology in what we’re doing,” he said.

The veteran politician and diplomat said instead there was “mutual alarm” between the US and Chinese sides at the current climate situation.