The UN resolution also calls on Israel to cease exploitation and damage of the resources.

NEW YORK: The UN General Assembly’s Committee on Economic and Financial Questions (Second Committee) has voted in favour of a resolution affirming the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over their natural resources.

The resolution affirms the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources, according to Palestinan news agency WAFA.

The resolution also calls on Israel, the occupying power, to cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

It reported the resolution affirms that Israel’s construction of the apartheid wall and settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, constitutes a violation of international law, and deprives the Palestinian people of their natural resources, calling on Israel to abide by the legal advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice relating to the illegitimacy of the apartheid wall.