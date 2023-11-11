They say Israel bears responsibility for ‘crimes’ against Palestinians.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Muslim countries called today for an immediate end to military operations in Gaza, declaring at a joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh that Israel bears responsibility for “crimes” against Palestinians.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, gathered Arab and Muslim leaders for the summit as the kingdom has sought to exert its influence to press the US and Israel for an end to hostilities in Gaza.

Dozens of leaders including Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, who was welcomed back into the Arab League earlier this year, attended the meeting.

Prince Mohammed said the kingdom affirms its “condemnation and categorical rejection of this barbaric war against our brothers in Palestine”.

“We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe that proves the failure of the security council and the international community to put an end to the flagrant Israeli violations of international laws,” he said in an address to the summit.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians are facing a “genocidal war” and called on the US to end Israeli “aggression”.

As he headed to Riyadh, Raisi said it was time for action over the conflict rather than talk.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news site said Raisi will propose that Muslim countries ban Israel from using their airspace and prevent the US from shipping weapons to Israel from its military bases in the region.

The Middle East has been on edge since Hamas fighters rampaged into Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people.

Since then, Israel has escalated its assault on Gaza, where 11,078 people had been killed as of yesterday, 40% of them children, according to Palestinian officials.

Arab countries divided

Fighting intensified overnight into today near Gaza City’s overcrowded hospitals, Palestinian officials said.

A baby died in an incubator at Gaza’s largest hospital after it lost power, and a patient in intensive care was killed by an Israeli shell, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The war has upended traditional Middle East alliances as Riyadh has engaged more closely with Iran, pushed back against US pressure to condemn Hamas and put on hold its plans to normalise ties with Israel.

Raisi’s trip to Saudi Arabia is the first by an Iranian head of state since Tehran and Riyadh ended years of hostility under a Chinese-brokered deal in March.

Erdogan called for an international peace conference to find a permanent solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

“What we need in Gaza is not pauses for a couple of hours, rather we need a permanent ceasefire,” Erdogan told the summit.

The kingdom had been scheduled to host two extraordinary summits, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, today and tomorrow.

The joint summit will replace the two gatherings in light of the “extraordinary” Gaza situation, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

Hamas called on the summit to take “a historic and decisive decision and move to stop the Zionist aggression immediately”.

“We call on Arab and Muslim leaders … to put pressure on the American administration, which bears direct responsibility in the genocidal war that our people are facing in the Gaza Strip,” a statement from the Palestinian group said.

Arab foreign ministers were divided as some countries, led by Algeria, called for a complete cut in diplomatic ties with Israel, two delegates told Reuters.

Other Arab countries, which have established diplomatic relations with Israel, pushed back, stressing the need to keep channels open with Netanyahu’s government, they said.