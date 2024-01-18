European Parliament says hostages are to be released immediately and Hamas must be dismantled.

STRASBOURG: The European Parliament today called for a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza — but on condition that all Israeli hostages are released immediately and Hamas dismantled.

Fighting has ravaged Gaza since Hamas’s unprecedented Oct 7 attacks on Israel that resulted in the death of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel is conducting relentless bombardment and a ground offensive which have killed at least 24,448 Palestinians, around 70% of them women, children and adolescents, according to Gaza health ministry figures.

Armed men seized about 250 hostages during the Oct 7 attacks, around 132 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza.

The parliament called in a resolution “for a permanent ceasefire and to restart efforts towards a political solution provided that all hostages are immediately and unconditionally released and the terrorist organisation Hamas is dismantled”.

The non-binding resolution was backed by 312 lawmakers, with 131 voting against and 72 abstaining.

The 27-nation EU has struggled to come up with a unified position on the conflict, with some countries such as Germany staunchly backing Israel and others being more pro-Palestinian.

Those splits played out at the European Parliament. The centre-right European People’s Party opposed an initial demand for an unconditional ceasefire, arguing that restricted Israel’s right to defend itself.

“Calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as proposed in the resolution undermines Israel’s right to self-defence and further endangers the life of the hostages,” the group said.