The measures will target the group and some of its leaders involved in the Oct 7 attacks.

PARIS: The European Union will adopt sanctions on Monday against Hamas in response to the Palestinian group’s deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel, France said today.

Brussels will adopt “a regime of sanctions against Hamas”, French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told reporters, adding that they would target “individuals and transfers of funds”.

The punitive measures will target Hamas and some of its leaders involved in the unprecedented Oct 7 attacks against southern Israel that resulted in the death of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Armed men seized about 250 hostages during the Oct 7 attacks, around 132 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza.

On Tuesday, the EU added Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar to its “terrorist” sanctions blacklist over the Oct 7 attacks.

The move means that the accused mastermind of the attacks is subject to an asset freeze in the 27-nation bloc and bans EU citizens from conducting transactions with him.

In December, the EU added two of Hamas’s top military commanders, Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa, to its terrorist blacklist.

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas is already listed as a “terrorist” organisation by the EU.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel is conducting relentless bombardment and a ground offensive which have killed at least 24,448 Palestinians, around 70% of them women, children and adolescents, according to Gaza health ministry figures.