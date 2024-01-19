The attack on the Chem Ranger vessel comes a day after US strikes on rebel targets in Yemen.

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed another attack on a US ship earlier today after the US launched fresh strikes on rebel targets over their aggression towards vessels in and around the Red Sea.

While the Iran-backed rebels maintained they had struck the commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden, the US military later said the group’s missiles had missed their mark.

In a statement posted to social media, the Houthis said their “naval forces…carried out a targeting operation against an American ship” – identified as the Chem Ranger – “with several appropriate naval missiles, resulting in direct hits”.

It did not give a time or other details for the latest attack in international shipping lanes.

In its own statement, the US military’s Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East, said the Houthis last night “launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, US-Owned, Greek-operated tanker”.

“The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship. There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship,” the command said on social media platform X.

Continued Houthi aggression against vessels in and around the Red Sea has led to strikes in Yemen by US and British forces, with the US reporting its latest attack on Houthi targets yesterday.

The specialist website Marine Traffic said the Chem Ranger was a chemical tanker sailing from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Kuwait.

British maritime risk management company Ambrey said a Marshallese chemical tanker sailing the same route had reported an incident southeast of the Yemeni port of Aden.

“An Indian warship responded to the event,” it added.

The British maritime security agency UKMTO, without naming the vessel, also reported an incident in the same area, adding in a bulletin that the “vessel and crew are safe, vessel proceeding to next port”.

Continued strikes

The Houthis have launched numerous attacks on shipping in the waters around Yemen since the war in Gaza erupted on Oct 7 with Hamas’ bloody attack on Israel.

The Houthi statement said the rebels were acting against “the oppression of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and within the response to the American-British aggression against our country”.

US president Joe Biden yesterday conceded the US counter-strikes had yet to deter the Houthi attacks, but added, “Are they going to continue? Yes.”

US national security council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that US forces yesterday had hit “a couple of anti-ship missiles that we had reason to believe were being prepared for imminent fire into the southern Red Sea”.

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said US navy warplanes carried out the strikes, and that the air raids that began against the Houthis last week had been able to “degrade and severely disrupt and destroy a significant number of their capabilities”.

Several major shipping firms have halted their traffic through the area because of the attacks.

Russia yesterday said the US should halt its strikes against the Houthis to aid a diplomatic resolution to the attacks on merchant vessels.

“The most important thing now is to stop the aggression against Yemen, because the more the Americans and the British bomb, the less willing the Houthis are to talk,” foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

Denmark, meanwhile, said yesterday that it would join the coalition behind the airstrikes against the Houthis.

The Scandinavian country, which has previously said it would send a frigate to the region, is home to shipping giant Maersk, which is among the firms to have re-routed ships away from the Red Sea.